Irma Thomas preps for another Jazz Fest

Image: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans' soul queen, Irma Thomas, hasn't missed a performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival since 1974.



And she's scheduled for another one on Saturday, paving the way for Stevie Wonder's return to the festival after rain canceled his set last year.



Thomas is scheduled to appear on the festival's largest stage at 3:05 p.m.; Wonder takes the same stage at 4:50 p.m. to close out the day.



Thomas, at age 76, says she's honored that people still want to see her perform. She says when she first started singing in the late 1950s, she used to teach her fans all the latest dances and a lot of those people are still fans.