Irma already a powerful category two hurricane

Hurricane Irma is threatening to challenge the peak intensity of Hurricane Harvey. With a minimum central pressure of 979mb and maximum sustained winds of 100mph, as of Thursday morning, the system was moving west, northwest at 10mph.

Irma is forecast to become a category four hurricane with potential to reach category five status. The National Hurricane Center said, “Irma is rapidly intensifying over the eastern Atlantic,” and is “forecast to become a major hurricane by tonight and is expected to be an extremely dangerous hurricane for the next several days.”

It is still too soon to forecast track beyond the Leeward Islands, but the United States will need to monitor this one very closely into next week.