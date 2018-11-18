Irate woman arrested for 4th DWI after driving recklessly on Bluebonnet Blvd

BATON ROUGE- State Police arrested a woman early Saturday morning for her fourth DWI after driving recklessly then resisting the officers.

Police got the call before 10 a.m. that a driver was driving recklessly down northbound on Bluebonnet Blvd. Police soon found 37-year-old Safaria A. Joseph in a parking lot on US Hwy 61 at Coursey Blvd. where she was pulled over by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff.

Troopers suspected Joseph was intoxicated. Her breath test revealed her alcohol levels at .246g%. She was then arrested but became reckless in the back seat of the police car during transportation.

Police say she was militant in the rear of the police unit banging her head against the inside of the car causing personal harm. She then attempted to kick out the window out, destroyed official paperwork and the troopers clothing.

Joseph was transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where she was booked and treated for her injuries. She was booked on 4th Offense DWI, Reckless Operation, Resisting an Officer, Battery on a Police Officer (3 Counts).