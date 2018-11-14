Woman allegedly robbed nail salon after demanding refund

Photo: The Daily Star

HAMMOND - A woman who was apparently dissatisfied with her service at a nail salon is wanted by deputies after she allegedly attacked and robbed the business owner.

According to the Daily Star, the encounter happened Nov. 7 at Top Nails in Hammond. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old De'jaune White, became "irate" after receiving service there and demanded a refund.

After the owner opened the register to give her money back, White allegedly walked out of the business to check that her ride was waiting for her and then walked back in. Once back inside, surveillance video reportedly showed White attack the woman and remove cash from the register. She then fled the scene in a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Deputies are now looking to arrest White for simple robbery. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 800-554-5245.