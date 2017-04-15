Iraq: IS launches chlorine gas attacks in western Mosul

File image

BAGHDAD - An Iraqi military officer says Islamic State militants have launched a gas attack in a newly-liberated area in western Mosul.



The officer with the anti-terrorism forces said Saturday that the attack occurred the night before in the al-Abar neighborhood, when IS fired a rocked loaded with chlorine. He said seven soldiers suffered breathing problems and were treated in a nearby field clinic.



The officer spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to release information.



U.S.-backed Iraqi forces are currently battling IS militants in the more densely-populated western half of Mosul. Iraqi officials say more than half of western Mosul has been retaken. The extremists were driven out of the eastern half of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, in January.