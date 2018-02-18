Iran says 65 killed in airplane crash

Image: WTOP

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's state-run IRNA news agency is saying that the death toll in a commercial airplane crash is 65.

IRNA reported Sunday night that one passenger did not make the flight.

That puts the toll at 65, with 59 passengers and six crew members killed. Authorities initially said the crash killed 66.

The Aseman Airlines ATR-72 crashed near its destination of the southern Iranian city of Yasuj, some 780 kilometers (485 miles) south of the Iranian capital, Tehran.