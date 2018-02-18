71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iran says 65 killed in airplane crash

9 hours 48 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, February 18 2018 Feb 18, 2018 February 18, 2018 10:53 AM February 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WTOP
TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's state-run IRNA news agency is saying that the death toll in a commercial airplane crash is 65.
  
IRNA reported Sunday night that one passenger did not make the flight.
  
That puts the toll at 65, with 59 passengers and six crew members killed. Authorities initially said the crash killed 66.
  
The Aseman Airlines ATR-72 crashed near its destination of the southern Iranian city of Yasuj, some 780 kilometers (485 miles) south of the Iranian capital, Tehran.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days