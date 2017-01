Iran says 30 firefighters killed in collapse of high-rise

TEHRAN, Iran - State media in Iran are reporting that at least 30 firefighters have been killed and some 75 people are injured after a high-rise building on fire collapsed.



Onlookers wailed in grief as the iconic structure called the Plasco building crumbled to the ground today in Tehran.



Firefighters had battled the fire for several hours before the building collapsed.