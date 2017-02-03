Iran bans travel of US wrestlers to Iran

49°
February 03, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

TEHRAN - Iran's official news agency is reporting that U.S. wrestlers have been banned from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition in the western city of Kermanshah in response to President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians.

The Friday report quotes Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying a special committee reviewed the case and: "Eventually the visit by the U.S. freestyle wrestling team was opposed."

The competition is scheduled for Feb. 16-17.

This decision marks the first action by Iran in response to Trump's executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries, including Iran. Earlier this week, Iran said it would take retaliatory decision in return.

