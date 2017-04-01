IPSO: Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

Photo: Google Maps

NEW IBERIA - A deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office was involved in a fatal shooting during an altercation with a suspect Saturday.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says one deputy was involved in the shooting that left one suspect dead Saturday afternoon.

According to a report from KATC, the deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance on Spencer Loop. When the deputy arrived, he found the suspect brandishing a knife and an altercation ensued which ended with the suspect being fatally shot.

IPSO says the deputy was not injured in the shooting.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, we will update it with more information as it becomes available.