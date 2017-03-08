71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

IPSO seeking suspect in February New Iberia shooting

1 hour 50 minutes 58 seconds ago March 08, 2017 Mar 8, 2017 Wednesday, March 08 2017 March 08, 2017 4:23 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

NEW IBERIA - Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a man in connection to a shooting on Feb. 8.

According to the sheriff's office, 23-year-old Jashawn McCoy shot the 41-year-old victim nine times. Investigators say the shooting was the result of an argument between the two. 

McCoy is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days