IPSO seeking suspect in February New Iberia shooting
NEW IBERIA - Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a man in connection to a shooting on Feb. 8.
According to the sheriff's office, 23-year-old Jashawn McCoy shot the 41-year-old victim nine times. Investigators say the shooting was the result of an argument between the two.
McCoy is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder.
