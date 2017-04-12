80°
IPSO: Mother turns in son for attempted murder
NEW IBERIA - A woman has turned in her own son after authorities announced he was wanted for attempted murder Wednesday.
Deputies say 17-year-old Reginald Peters Jr. reportedly shot a 31-year-old victim during a fight on South Hopkins Street Monday. Investigators believe Peters pulled out a handgun and shot the victim once before running away from the scene.
According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Peters was turned in to the Bureau of Investigations by his mother Wednesday afternoon, just hours after the sheriff's office announced that he was wanted for attempted murder.
