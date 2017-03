IPSO identifies human remains found in Rosedale

ROSEDALE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has identified a man whose remains were found in Oct. 2016.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab announced Wednesday they had identified the man as 50-year-old Charles Hills Jr. of Baton Rouge.

According to IPSO, the remains were found on a bayou bank in a wooded area of Iberville Parish. The LSU FACES Lab was responsible for-excavating and collecting the remains.