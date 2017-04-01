IPSO: Deputy involved in shooting in New Iberia

Photo: Google Maps

NEW IBERIA - A deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office was involved in a shooting during an altercation with a suspect Saturday afternoon.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, one deputy was involved in the shooting on Spencer Loop.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was not injured, however one suspect was hurt in the shooting.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story, we will update it with more information as it becomes available.