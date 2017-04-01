81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

IPSO: Deputy involved in shooting in New Iberia

1 hour 41 minutes 9 seconds ago April 01, 2017 Apr 1, 2017 Saturday, April 01 2017 April 01, 2017 5:08 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

NEW IBERIA - A deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office was involved in a shooting during an altercation with a suspect Saturday afternoon.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, one deputy was involved in the shooting on Spencer Loop. 

The sheriff's office says the deputy was not injured, however one suspect was hurt in the shooting.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting. 

This is a developing story, we will update it with more information as it becomes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days