IPSO: Burglar chased on four-wheeler by witness; suspect later arrested

IBERVILLE - A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home in Ramah and was chased by a witness on a four-wheeler.





The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Keon Fisher for simple burglary.





According to the sheriff's office, Fisher kicked in the door of a home and a family member of the victim chased Fisher on a four-wheeler after witnessing the burglary. Fisher was later caught by deputies after they received reports of a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood. Deputies later stopped the vehicle on I-10 and took Fisher into custody.





The sheriff's office says, Fisher has an extensive criminal history for burglaries and may be a person of interest in burglaries in other areas. According to arrest records, he was on probation for a separate burglary charge in East Baton Rouge Parish at the time of his arrest.