IPSO: Burglar chased on four-wheeler by witness; suspect later arrested

1 hour 14 minutes 26 seconds ago June 13, 2017 Jun 13, 2017 Tuesday, June 13 2017 June 13, 2017 4:00 PM in News
By: Alicia Serrano
IBERVILLE -  A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home in Ramah and was chased by a witness on a four-wheeler.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Keon Fisher for simple burglary.

According to the sheriff's office, Fisher kicked in the door of a home and a family member of the victim chased Fisher on a four-wheeler after witnessing the burglary. Fisher was later caught by deputies after they received reports of a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood. Deputies later stopped the vehicle on I-10 and took Fisher into custody. 

The sheriff's office says, Fisher has an extensive criminal history for burglaries and may be a person of interest in burglaries in other areas. According to arrest records, he was on probation for a separate burglary charge in East Baton Rouge Parish at the time of his arrest. 

