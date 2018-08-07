89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iowa dad gets 9 years for starvation death of 17-month-old

1 hour 29 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 August 07, 2018 12:24 PM August 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) - An eastern Iowa father has been given nine years in prison following the starvation death of his 17-month-old daughter.
  
Washington County District Court records show that 37-year-old Anthony McCoy was sentenced Friday in Washington, Iowa. He'd pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangerment and one of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Avery McCoy.
  
The child weighed just 11 pounds (5 kilograms) when she was found dead in November 2016. An autopsy report said malnutrition and neglect significantly contributed to the girl's death.
  
Her mother, Ambrashia "Amber" Chrzan, of Wellman, was sentenced last month to 50 years in prison.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days