Iowa dad gets 9 years for starvation death of 17-month-old
WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) - An eastern Iowa father has been given nine years in prison following the starvation death of his 17-month-old daughter.
Washington County District Court records show that 37-year-old Anthony McCoy was sentenced Friday in Washington, Iowa. He'd pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangerment and one of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Avery McCoy.
The child weighed just 11 pounds (5 kilograms) when she was found dead in November 2016. An autopsy report said malnutrition and neglect significantly contributed to the girl's death.
Her mother, Ambrashia "Amber" Chrzan, of Wellman, was sentenced last month to 50 years in prison.
