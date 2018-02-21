76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Investigators: US wildlife official broke law with grants

7 hours 32 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, February 21 2018 Feb 21, 2018 February 21, 2018 2:03 PM February 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Investigators say a senior official at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service broke the law with his involvement in awarding $324,000 in conservation grants to a nonprofit where his wife worked as a contractor.

Details on the conflict of interest determination involving Richard Ruggiero were revealed in a report released Tuesday by the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General.

Investigators say that as chief of the agency's international conservation division Ruggiero made a series of grant awards and extensions to the International Fund for Animal Welfare beginning in 2014.

The Inspector General's office says the awards improperly benefited Ruggiero's wife, Heather Eves, a wildlife biologist who was paid by the group.

Interior Department spokeswoman Heather Swift says Ruggiero is on leave pending disciplinary action.

Ruggiero could not be reached for comment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days