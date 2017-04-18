Investigators swarm area funeral home, cemetery Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – Sources confirmed there's an inquiry into a funeral home here and investigators were at the business Tuesday, looking into possible issues.

The investigation centers on Winnfield Funeral Home where human remains appeared to have been accidentally unearthed Friday. It's not clear what the investigation into the funeral home centers around, though. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Attorney General's Office is the main agency investigating the case.

WBRZ.com was first to report about the remains – dug up after the funeral home allowed people to come collect dirt from the graveyard to use elsewhere. Crime scene investigators were called to the funeral home after the remains were found. Then, police said it it appeared someone “dug where they shouldn't have” when excavating. Friday, WBRZ reported there was a concern parts of the remains may have been split up – some found in the pile but the rest of the remains may have been transported off-site to wherever the dirt was needed.

Tuesday, city crime scene investigators and sources said state inspectors returned to the cemetery for their investigation. The funeral home said they are cooperating with the investigation but would not comment further.

A WBRZ news crew is covering the situation for later newscasts on WBRZ channel 2. Check back for updates.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz