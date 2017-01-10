58°
Investigators: 'Inside job' suspected in Kardashian robbery

36 minutes 41 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 7:39 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

PARIS - Investigators in Paris are focusing on a possible inside job in the theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

Three Paris officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, confirm the arrest of the reality star's driver and his younger brother among 17 people taken into custody. The officials say Michael and Gary Madar worked for the same livery company.

The officials would not elaborate on how they believe the theft was planned. Kardashian West's bodyguard was gone for the night, and the robbers forced their way into the private apartment where she was staying, tied her up and made off with the jewelry.

