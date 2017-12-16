Investigator: Rural death scene faked, man killed elsewhere

VAUGHAN, Miss. - Investigators say a central Mississippi accident scene appears to have been staged - and the dead man found there was likely murdered.

The body of 44-year-old Roger Lee Scruggs Jr. was found Dec. 2 under a bridge in a rural area of Yazoo County west of Vaughan. An overturned all-terrain vehicle was found in a creek, making it look as if the Brandon man crashed into the creek and was tossed off the ATV.

But Yazoo County Sheriff's Department Investigator Terry Gann tells local media that detectives now believe Scruggs was killed somewhere else and his body brought to Yazoo County.

Gann says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case. No suspect has been named.