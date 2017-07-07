INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: White Castle outsources payroll, costs town thousands

WHITE CASTLE- The Town of White Castle is spending thousands of dollars in taxpayer money to outsource its payroll and human resources for fewer than 40 employees.



It comes after a bad audit that was released this year that showed about $10,000 went to employees who weren't entitled to it. There was travel without any record of a business purpose, charges for Apple iTunes and co-pays for employees medical charges.



Mayor Jermarr Williams said outsourcing the payroll should clean up some of the issues White Castle has had in the past. The Investigative Unit found the contract that the Town of White Castle entered into with Chief of Minds of Baton Rouge was for $20,000 over the next year.



Residents in White Castle are questioning whether that's a good use of taxpayer money, since the employees in the town were already tasked with that.



"I'm quite sure that this work could have been done in White Castle without having to take it out of town," Resident Linda Hasten said.



Others said if employees who are hired by the town can't do the work, or can't be trusted to do the work then the mayor needs to take action.



"If they are not doing their job, they need to go," Resident June Landry said.



Mayor Jermarr Williams said this is the first time the town has ever had to outsource its payroll. WBRZ requested an on camera interview with the mayor, but he declined.



Residents in town say they want answers.



"Spending another $20,000, how much more are we going to spend before this is overwith," Hasten said.



"Mayor why can't you do your job and get your employees to do their jobs," Landry said "Rather than cost the town more money and bring in people to do something your employees are supposed to do."



The Investigative Unit learned from the State Legislative Auditor, a meeting is scheduled with the District Attorney's office Monday to discuss a recent audit and to determine if crimes were committed. Mayor Jermarr Williams said he has not been invited to attend.