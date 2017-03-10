INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Gov't boss suspended for using "n word" shows back up for work Thurs.

CLINTON- Embattled East Feliciana Parish Manager Barbara Vail showed back up for work today, despite being suspended yesterday after she admitted to using the "n word" in text messages on her parish phone.



That infuriated elected officials who believe she had no business being there.



"It really hurt me because I knew she had been suspended," Police Juror Eddie Brooks said. "She knew she had been suspended. She should have never been on the grounds."



Brooks says Vail apologized for sending the messages referring to another employee she ran off as the "n word."



The messages read: "We got to find a way to make her quit or something....Yeah, you right, but the n***** got to go....Read her linked in account."



"She apologized to me for the messages that she sent," Brooks said. "It's one word that I did not appreciate. I feel like she went way beyond out of her place."



Tonight, Brooks wants to know why Vail decided to blatantly disregard the seriousness of her suspension. He even questioned her motives about why she came back today.



"She could have been sabotaging the computers or anything," Brooks said. "She should have not been close to a computer."



Brooks added, he does not trust Vail. He is currently working to get passwords changed so that she doesn't have access to computers in case she decides to come back again. When we tried to question Vail Wednesday about the messages, she left without uttering a word.



Tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m., the Police Jury will vote on Vail's fate. Brooks says he doesn't see her keeping her job. He added, no black worker would want to be managed by Vail in that office.