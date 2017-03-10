INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former prosecutor faces arrest for violent tirade against estranged wife

BATON ROUGE- A warrant was filed for the arrest of a former prosecutor in the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office.

According to records obtained by the WBRZ News 2 Investigative Unit, David Deblieux is accused of going off on a tirade that left his wife and her friend injured.



Deblieux, 38, is accused of going to his estranged wife's rental home on March 4 at 2:30 a.m. and beating her up. The Investigative Unit has learned Deblieux, "forced her to the ground, threw to the ground her friend and punched him in the head, while wrestling both of them on the ground."



Paperwork obtained by WBRZ shows the victims made Deblieux leave the residence where he continued to shove his wife. "His vehicle, which contained their children, was parked in the driveway and the defendant's battery on his wife was visible to his screaming and crying 8 and 9 year old daughters."



Deblieux is accused of hurling a cinderblock through the glass of the woman's van before taking off.



WBRZ has also learned, Deblieux's former boss has asked his office not be a part of any future criminal proceedings. Filings with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court show District Attorney Hillar Moore states he's recusing his office from prosecution since Deblieux worked as an Assistant District Attorney. The DA's office notified the Attorney General's Office, however, Deblieux's wife is employed by the Louisiana Department of Justice. The recusal document states it's believed Attorney General Jeff Landry will recuse his office from prosecution of Deblieux as well.



In this rare circumstance, the Attorney General's Office will have to find another District Attorney in the 63 other parishes willing to take the case.



The warrant issued for Deblieux's arrest states he will be charged with: home invasion, criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery (child endangerment law), and simple battery.



Deblieux who has been asked to turn himself in this entire week, has refused to do so, sources told Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto. In a phone call with WBRZ after this story posted, Deblieux denied having discussions with authorities.

Deblieux's 39th birthday is Monday.

Deblieux issued WBRZ a statement Friday:

"First of all, there has never been an attempt to contact me or my attorney about turning myself in. This entire week has been spent by my wife to get the warrant recalled. In fact she didn't want a warrant written at all and informed the police of that Saturday morning. Me my wife and family went to church together Sunday. We went out to eat as a family last night. I went to her house and helped her assemble furniture she recently purchased after. We left with a hug and a kiss. She has written affidavits stating she does not want me arrested not prosecuted for this incident. We are already in counseling individually and as a family. This story does nothing to further the public good. All it does is further undermine a family that is suffering. No attempts were made by brpd to have this warrant executed. The officer who wrote and had the warrant was off duty until this morning. That will be easily verified. David Deblieux"