Investigations lead to seizure of drugs, guns, money and 2 arrests

Image via Facebook: Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE – Investigations conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies led to two arrests and the seizure of several drugs, guns and money on Tuesday.

Detectives with the BRPD Special Response Team, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office assisted in investigations that led to the arrest of Darryl Spears and Johnny Grant.

Spears was arrested after the agencies found drugs while conducting a search warrant. Grant was arrested later in the day, following a separate investigation that led to the seizure of two loaded guns, large amounts of cash, two vehicles along with several drugs.

According to BRPD, the following was seized:

22,542 grams (49.7 pounds) of suspected Methamphetamine

670 grams (1.47 pounds) of suspected Heroin

3,017.7 grams (6.64 pounds) of suspected high grade Marijuana

216 dosage units of suspected Alprazolam

107 dosage units of suspected Hydrocodone

39 dosage units of suspected Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine

11 dosage units of suspected Oxycodone

5 dosage units of suspected Suboxone

One loaded FN .40 caliber handgun (Grant)

One loaded Glock 9mm caliber handgun (Grant)

$12,501.00 U.S. currency

2013 Audi A7

2015 Audi Q7