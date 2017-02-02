78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Investigations lead to seizure of drugs, guns, money and 2 arrests

3 hours 18 minutes 55 seconds ago February 02, 2017 Feb 2, 2017 Thursday, February 02 2017 February 02, 2017 12:58 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via Facebook: Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE – Investigations conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies led to two arrests and the seizure of several drugs, guns and money on Tuesday.

Detectives with the BRPD Special Response Team, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office assisted in investigations that led to the arrest of Darryl Spears and Johnny Grant.

Spears was arrested after the agencies found drugs while conducting a search warrant. Grant was arrested later in the day, following a separate investigation that led to the seizure of two loaded guns, large amounts of cash, two vehicles along with several drugs.

According to BRPD, the following was seized:

22,542 grams (49.7 pounds) of suspected Methamphetamine
670 grams (1.47 pounds) of suspected Heroin
3,017.7 grams (6.64 pounds) of suspected high grade Marijuana
216 dosage units of suspected Alprazolam
107 dosage units of suspected Hydrocodone
39 dosage units of suspected Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine
11 dosage units of suspected Oxycodone
5 dosage units of suspected Suboxone
One loaded FN .40 caliber handgun (Grant)
One loaded Glock 9mm caliber handgun (Grant)
$12,501.00 U.S. currency
2013 Audi A7
2015 Audi Q7

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days