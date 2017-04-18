67°
Investigation underway into Army chopper crash; victim ID'd

1 hour 53 minutes 10 seconds ago April 18, 2017 Apr 18, 2017 Tuesday, April 18 2017 April 18, 2017 9:17 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LEONARDTOWN, Md. - Army investigators have arrived at the scene of a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Maryland that left one crew member dead and two injured.

The U.S. Army Military District of Washington said in a statement Tuesday night that investigators arrived earlier in the day to begin looking into the cause of the crash.

The helicopter went down Monday on a golf course in Leonardtown, about 60 miles southeast of Washington.

The statement says 22-year-old Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Injured were Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas and Capt. Terikazu Onoda. The Army says both are in critical condition at a Baltimore hospital.

All three were assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

