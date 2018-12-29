Investigation underway after suspicious fire destroys Gonzales home

GONZALES - Deputies with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal are on the scene of a suspicious fire in Gonzales.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the fire started in an unoccupied home in the 600 block of East Neal Street. The home was also the scene of a crime investigated by another agency earlier in the week, according to the State Fire Marshal.

No further information was available. Anyone with information about this fire is encouraged to contact the Arson Hotline at 1-800-256-5452 or http://www.lasfm.org/ars_hottip.htm.