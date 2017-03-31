82°
Investigation leads to two arrested for drug charges in Ascension

March 31, 2017
By: Alicia Serrano

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man and woman on several drug charges after a joint investigation.

Detectives executed a search warrant on a home located in the 1300 block of N. Charles Street in Gonzales. During their search, detectives located heroin, ecstasy, marijuana, Xanax, crack cocaine, a digital scale and $2,100 in cash.

As a result, 30-year-old Charles Smith and 30-year-old Ronnette Lawson were arrested on several drug possession charges and charges of possession with intent to distribute.

The investigation was in collaboration with Gonzales Police Department.

