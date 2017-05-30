Investigation leads to arrest of St. Francisville man in possession of child pornography

ST. FRANCISVILLE – An investigation led to the arrest of a man who authorities say had several photos and videos of child pornography.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, Reese Kemp was arrested for 53 counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children. Kemp's arrest followed a joint investigation between the Attorney General's LBI Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, the St. Francisville Police Department and Louisiana State Police.

Kemp was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail.

"Our office remains committed to finding those who prey upon our children and bringing them to justice," Attorney General Jeff Landry said. "We will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to investigate and arrest child predators."