Investigation keeps Walker's football coach from Thursday's game

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The football coach at Walker High says he won't be coaching Thursday night's game, The Advocate reports.

Lester Ricard, head football coach at Walker High School, says social media posts stating that he and another coach had been fired simply aren't true.

"I won't be coaching tonight … that is true," Ricard told The Advocate. "I am still employed at the school, and there is an investigation about some things that I think will be cleared up."

Sources say assistant coach Cecil Thomas will coach Thursday's game at Broadmoor.

