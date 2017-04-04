Inventor of World Wide Web wins computing's 'Nobel Prize'

SAN FRANCISCO - Most people who search on Google, share on Facebook and shop on Amazon have never heard of Sir Tim Berners-Lee. But they might not be doing any of those things had he not invented the World Wide Web.



Berners-Lee, 61, is this year's recipient of the A.M. Turing Award, computing's version of the Nobel Prize.



Tuesday's award announcement by the Association for Computing Machinery marks another pinnacle for Berners-Lee, a British native, who has already been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II and named as one of the 100 most important people in the 20th Century by Time magazine.



The honor comes with a $1 million prize funded by Google, one of many companies that made a fortune thanks to Berners-Lee's efforts to make the internet more accessible and useful.