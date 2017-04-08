Intoxicated driver charged with hit and run, trying to destroy evidence

Photo: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man after he failed a sobriety test following a hit and run on LA 426 Friday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported accident on LA 426. Upon arrival, the victim said another driver rear ended her and then drove off in the opposite direction.

Deputies found 31-year-old Larry Jordan of Baton Rouge parked on the side of the highway near Fountainbleu Drive, less than a quarter of a mile away from the scene of the crash. An officer questioned Jordan who admitted to rear ending the other driver, but said he drove away because he was trying to clear the roadway.

The officer discovered that Jordan had only made it a fraction of the way down the opposite direction of the highway when his vehicle became disabled. According to arrest records, the deputy noticed Jordan was having trouble standing straight and was slurring his speech.

Jordan denied drinking alcohol, but deputies say he performed "very poorly" on the field sobriety test.

An 'Intoxilyzor' exam showed a .000 blood-aclohol count and Jordan was asked to asked to perform a urine test. While the officer was completing paperwork, Jordan attempted to destroy the 'Intoxilyzor' card and DWI kit.

The officer was able to keep Jornad from destroying the evidence and began asking questions. Jordan refused to answer the questions and told officers to stop "wasting his time" and take him to prison.

Jordan was booked into East Baton Rouge Jail and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, following vehicles, hit and run, obstruction of justice, and a warrant.

After he was booked into jail, officers found a bottle containing 21 Xanax pills on Jordan's person.