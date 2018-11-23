81°
Intoxicated driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes into Ascension Parish home
DARROW - State Police have arrested a driver who crashed a stolen vehicle into a home in Ascension Parish on Thanksgiving morning.
The incident happened off of Highway 22 in Ascension Parish. According to LSP, 27-year-old Fonqual Fowler ran off of the roadway in a stolen car. The vehicle then struck a nearby home.
No injuries were reported.
Fowler is being charged with hit-and-run driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation and driving without a license.
