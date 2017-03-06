Interstate detour this weekend on I-10 east near Sorrento

SORRENTO – Parts of I-10 east in Ascension Parish will be closed starting Monday as crews work to a repair a bridge section.

According to DOTD, both eastbound lanes of I-10 will be closed at the US 61 exit starting Friday, March 10 at 9 p.m. The lanes will remain closed through Monday, March 13 at 5 a.m.

Motorist driving eastbound on I-10 must exit onto US Hwy 61 then proceed to LA 641 to get back onto the interstate.

This project was originally scheduled for January but was postponed.

“In an effort to ensure safety and to avoid a possible prolonged closure of I-10, engineers made the decision to modify the repair plans and schedule a repair date after the Mardi Gras holiday,” DOTD said.