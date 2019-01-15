48°
Internet providers offering help to workers affected by government shutdown

56 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 January 15, 2019 4:09 PM January 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Internet service providers are offering assistance to federal workers struggling to pay their bills amid the ongoing government shutdown.

News releases from AT&T and Cox Communications say the two companies are willing to work with any workers struggling to pay their bills on time due to the shutdown.

"With the ongoing government shutdown, we don’t want our customers who are impacted to worry about losing their Cox services," a statement from Cox read in-part.

Anyone struggling pay their bills is urged to contact the companies' customer assistance services here and here.

