Internet falls in love with viral photo of strangers having breakfast

Photo: Amanda Marquell Craft

A photo of two complete strangers sharing a meal at an Indiana McDonald's is grabbing attention for all the right reasons.

Amanda Craft, a teacher from Nobesville, Indiana, was on her lunch break last week when she saw the encounter. She said an older woman walked up to a man eating lunch by himself and asked if she could sit with him.

"She looked lonely and she went up to Eric, sat the purse on the table and then asked if she could sit and eat with him," Craft told Good Morning America. "He moved his food over and he said, 'Well, sure.'"

Craft shared a picture of the two sharing a meal on Facebook, and it grabbed thousands of likes and shares in the ensuing days.

The man in the photo was later identified as Eric Haralson, 28, a father from Nobesville, Indiana. Haralson learned there was a viral photo of him after friends tagged him in the comment section on the post. Haralson told GMA that the woman, who introduced herself as Jan, asked if she join him at breakfast shortly after she tried having a conversation with a group of teenagers.

"One of the kids had a man bun and she was very intrigued by it and asked what made him come up with that hairstyle," Haralson recalled. "They didn't take to her that much... She said, 'What? did I scare them off? I said, 'I guess you did.'"

Haralson said he then agreed to let Jan have a seat at his table and the two talked for 45 minutes before exchanging numbers.

"She goes to church every Sunday, we talked a lot about that," Haralson said. "We talked about my girlfriend, my kids, she did not have any kids or a significant other that she made mention of."

Haralson said he left Jan a voicemail Monday morning to share the news that their photo was gaining positive attention online. If she calls back, Haralson said he plans on inviting her to breakfast again.

"I don't know if she has anyone else in her life and I want to reach out to her as much as I can," Haralson added.