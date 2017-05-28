International cyber criminals sentenced

GULFPORT, Miss. - Three Nigerian nationals have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a large-scale international fraud network.



Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain in a news release Friday said 31-year-old Rasaq Aderoju Raheem was sentenced to 115 years in prison; 30-year-old Oladimeji Seun Ayelotan was sentenced to 95 years and 45-year-old Femi Alexander Mewase was sentenced to 25 years.



After a three-week trial earlier this year, a federal jury found each defendant guilty of offenses involving mail and wire fraud, identity theft, credit card fraud and theft of government property. Raheem and Ayelotan were also found guilty of conspiracies to commit bank fraud and money laundering.



A total of 21 defendants were charged in the case, 12 of whom have pleaded guilty to charges related to the conspiracy.