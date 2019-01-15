Interactive displays to decorate downtown Baton Rouge for art festival

Photo: Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Forum 35 and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge are partnering to create a new interactive art event.

The event will invite "innovation, intrigue, and inspiration to residents and visitors, while providing a platform for working professional artists in our region," according to a news release. The exhibition follows elements of Forum 35's "Art Melt" with a public participation component that will serve as the anchor event for the Ebb and Flow Festival season.

“From the beginning, the Arts Council envisioned Ebb & Flow Festival as an event which gave Baton Rouge a unique cultural identity on a global scale, and now with partnerships like this one with Forum 35, we are collectively creating the brand which promotes the many arts events and festivals happening throughout our city between March and April,” said Renee Chatelain, President and CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge."

Temporary two and three-dimensional installations will be displayed in participating venues in a three-mile radius around downtown Baton Rouge. The public will be able to view the exhibits and vote on their favorites over the course of one month. A national jury will select the winners. Organizers say the winners will be announced during the Ebb and Flow Festival weekend, April 6-7.