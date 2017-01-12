64°
Intelligence chief denies leaks by intelligence community
WASHINGTON - Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says he told Donald Trump that he doesn't believe that any leaks from Friday's meeting between intelligence officials and the president-elect came from the intelligence community.
Trump speculated Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies might have leaked details about a classified briefing in which officials told him that there are unsubstantiated allegations that Russia had collected compromising sexual and financial information about him.
