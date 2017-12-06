Insurance claims total $9B for California fires

SACRAMENTO, Calif.- Officials say $9 billion in insurance claims have been filed following wildfires that ravaged Northern California two months ago.

That's up from $3.3 billion in losses announced by the state in late October.

Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said Wednesday that the $9 billion includes residential, commercial and automobile losses.

The wildfires that ripped through Northern California were the deadliest in state history, killing 44 people.

Jones says people have filed claims about partial losses of more than 15,000 homes. He says the state has helped at least 2,000 people with insurance questions or disputes.