Instructor started false shooting reports at USC

Monday, October 02 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES- School officials say false reports of a shooting at the University of California were spawned by a faculty member telling her students during class that there was an active shooter in the building.
  
USC Department of Public Safety chief John Thomas said Los Angeles police are questioning the woman. Authorities did not say why she may have made the statement.
  
The campus went on lockdown as the shooting reports came in at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
  
Police gave the all-clear less than an hour later.
