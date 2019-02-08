Latest Weather Blog
Instagram changes rules on self-harm postings after suicide
LONDON (AP) - Instagram has agreed to ban graphic images of self-harm after objections were raised in Britain following the suicide of a teen whose father said the photo-sharing platform had contributed to her decision to take her own life.
Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said Thursday evening the platform is making a series of changes to its content rules. He said: "We are not where we need to be on self-harm and suicide, and we need to do more to protect the most vulnerable in our community."
The company is also removing non-graphic images of self-harm from searches. The call for changes was backed by the British government after the family of 14-year-old Molly Russell found material related to depression and suicide on her Instagram account after her death in 2017.
