Inspectors found previous problems with coaster that derailed Thursday

1 hour 35 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 June 15, 2018 1:02 PM June 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A month before a roller coaster in Florida derailed, sending two riders plummeting to the ground, state inspectors had found problems with the ride.
  
State inspection reports released to The Associated Press on Friday show that inspectors last month found excessive corrosion, a damaged seat and a crack in the track.
  
Those problems, though, were corrected by the time of a follow-up inspection on Thursday, according to the reports.
  
Only hours after Thursday's inspection, the coaster derailed, sending two riders plummeting and requiring the rescue of eight other passengers.
  
State investigators are examining the cause.
  

