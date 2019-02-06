70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Inspector General investigating response to week-long power outage at New York federal jail

Wednesday, February 06 2019
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - The Justice Department is asking the Office of Inspector General to undertake a review to determine if the Bureau of Prisons responded appropriately to the week-long power outage at a New York City federal lockup.
  
In a statement released Wednesday, the Justice Department says the OIG will also assess whether the agency "has in place adequate contingency plans for such an incident."
  
The heat and electrical failure at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn during last week's cold spell left inmates shivering and led to a lawsuit in which lawyers called it a "humanitarian crisis." The facility currently houses over 1,600 inmates.
  
The statement said the Bureau of Prisons will also conduct a "thorough investigation of the infrastructure at the facility" and its emergency response planning for similar incidents.
