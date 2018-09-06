Inquest: Cranberries singer O'Riordan drowned after drinking

80°
Thursday, September 06 2018
By: Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - A British coroner says The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died accidentally from drowning because of alcohol intoxication.

Witnesses told a coroner's inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court on Thursday that O'Riordan was found submerged in her bathtub at a London hotel in January. The 46-year-old didn't leave a note and there was no evidence of self-harm. Coroner Shirley Radcliffe ruled O'Riordan's death an accident.

The Cranberries formed in the Irish city of Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the '90s with songs including "Dream," ''Linger" and "Zombie."

