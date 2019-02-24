Innocent woman killed, others shot in melee on Bourbon St. overnight

NEW ORLEANS – A man being removed from a Bourbon Street eatery grabbed a security guard’s gun and opened fire – killing a woman and injuring the guard and another person.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Bourbon Street just after 3 Sunday morning.

WWL TV reported the woman was walking down the street when the gunfire erupted and was shot and died at the hospital.

Two others were injured in the gunfire along with the security guard. It appears the two other innocent bystanders were also walking down the street.

The suspect was somehow also shot in the gunfire. It was not immediately clear how the suspect was shot.

Later, The Advocate New Orleans newspaper reported the gunman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. The suspect was identified by police as Louis Barnes, 36.

The bystanders’ injuries are not severe. At least one of the two had already been released from the hospital later Sunday morning.

The security guard was in stable condition, according to WWL TV.

The melee this weekend is sandwiched between a violent weekend last week where five people were shot and the shooter killed in gunfire on Canal Street and next weekend – Mardi Gras weekend – when tourists expect the city to have things under control.

Both the city’s mayor and police chief addressed safety leading up to the busy carnival days.

"We have officers in every aspect of our city throughout this Mardi Gras season. We have all hands on deck and we showed tonight while working with our partners that we are here and we are ready and will not tolerate unnecessary gun violence," the police chief said.

Police said since Friday, NOPD seized seven guns off the street; five from Saturday night and two on Friday.

The mayor said guns and weapons will not be tolerated in the city of New Orleans.

"We will continue to be proactive and we will continue to respond as necessary when these types of events do occur. Of course, we want to prevent them as best as possible but that comes to individuals coming to cause harm to others but if you choose to, we will not only are prepared but we will respond as necessary as demonstrated here this morning as well as demonstrated last week," the mayor said.

*****************

