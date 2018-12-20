Inmates help stock the shelves at Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

BATON ROUGE- Inmates from the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women are answering the governor's call to action.



"We ought to be doing more to help our neighbors," said Governor John Bel Edwards.

That's just what's being done all the way from behind bars. Three thousand dollars worth of food, coming to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

"The ladies are very compassionate people and so anytime they have an opportunity to help they're going to do it,” said Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women Assistant Warden Pam Laborde.

Those offenders, along with the staff fundraised to help the food bank in its time of crisis.

"Our shelves are still bare. It's been so wonderful that so many people have stepped up and really helped us in this time of crisis of the food supply being so low. As fast as it's coming up it's going out,” said Charlene Montelaro of the Baton Rouge Food Bank.

With hurricanes and wildfires, a lot of donated goods have been redirected to those impacted areas causing a donation drought in Baton Rouge.

“From their perspective they could have been in a situation where they needed help from the food bank or they have family members that might have done it. Or they have family members out there right now who are in this situation,” said Laborde.

Staff from Elaine Hunt, Dixon, and the Louisiana State Penitentiary also donated to the cause.

"So we really truly, they just walked through the door with this wonderful surprise it's really going to make a difference in the lives of so many individuals and families this holiday season," said Montelaro.