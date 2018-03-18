76°
Inmates captured after escaping correctional facility
YAZOO CITY, Miss. - Authorities say two inmates have been captured after escaping a correctional facility in Mississippi this week.
Yazoo County Sheriff's Department officials told WAPT-TV on Saturday that Richard Johnson Jr. was arrested first and Reginald Luckett was captured several hours later at his father's house. Both inmates escaped the Yazoo County Regional Facility on Thursday.
Investigators believe both men escaped through a fence.
Luckett was in jail on burglary charges, and Johnson was about to be indicted on a murder charge.
Court records show Luckett was convicted in 2008 for a jail escape with another inmate the previous year. He escaped the Yazoo County jail in 2007 and pleaded guilty to that charge a little more than a year later.
