76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inmates captured after escaping correctional facility

6 hours 11 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, March 18 2018 Mar 18, 2018 March 18, 2018 12:51 PM March 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
YAZOO CITY, Miss. - Authorities say two inmates have been captured after escaping a correctional facility in Mississippi this week.
  
Yazoo County Sheriff's Department officials told WAPT-TV on Saturday that Richard Johnson Jr. was arrested first and Reginald Luckett was captured several hours later at his father's house. Both inmates escaped the Yazoo County Regional Facility on Thursday.
  
Investigators believe both men escaped through a fence.
  
Luckett was in jail on burglary charges, and Johnson was about to be indicted on a murder charge.
  
Court records show Luckett was convicted in 2008 for a jail escape with another inmate the previous year. He escaped the Yazoo County jail in 2007 and pleaded guilty to that charge a little more than a year later.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days