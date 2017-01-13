Inmate transferred following alleged beating by six Elayn Hunt officers

ST. GABRIEL – An inmate who was allegedly beaten by six Elayn Hunt corrections officer has been transferred to another facility.

The corrections officers were placed on administrative leave on Wednesday after an investigation began into the alleged battery of the inmate. The St. Gabriel Police Department and detectives from the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office met with the investigative team at the facility.

The inmate has been transferred to another state facility and the investigation is pending. Officials say 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office Special Prosecutor Tony Clayton is overseeing the investigation.

The alleged incident occurred earlier in the week at the correctional facility in St. Gabriel.

Officials say the names of the correctional officers will be held pending the investigation.