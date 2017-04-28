84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inmate reportedly had gun inside area prison

2 hours 45 seconds ago April 28, 2017 Apr 28, 2017 Friday, April 28 2017 April 28, 2017 4:55 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

ST. GABRIEL – Sources described a shakedown of the state-run prison for men in Iberville Parish as a futile effort to find a reported, smuggled weapon.

Multiple sources discussed the situation with the WBRZ News 2 Investigative Unit Friday but state corrections officials said no gun was found. A state prison system spokesperson brushed off reports of the gun as unnecessary alarm, and said a routine sweep of the prison Thursday turned up no gun.

Sources said an inmate reported seeing a gun on another inmate at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.

***********

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days