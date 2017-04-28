84°
Inmate reportedly had gun inside area prison
ST. GABRIEL – Sources described a shakedown of the state-run prison for men in Iberville Parish as a futile effort to find a reported, smuggled weapon.
Multiple sources discussed the situation with the WBRZ News 2 Investigative Unit Friday but state corrections officials said no gun was found. A state prison system spokesperson brushed off reports of the gun as unnecessary alarm, and said a routine sweep of the prison Thursday turned up no gun.
Sources said an inmate reported seeing a gun on another inmate at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.
