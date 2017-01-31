Inmate killed just hours after being booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail

AMITE - An inmate was killed in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail after being in custody for less than 12 hours.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, jail staff responded to a disturbance between offenders late Monday night. Staff found an inmate in need of immediate medical attention and called for emergency crews.

Prison staff was unable to revive the victim.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department are on scene and an investigation is under way. Authorities have not released any other details about the victim.