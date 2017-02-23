77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inmate found dead in Orleans Parish jail

1 hour 34 minutes 54 seconds ago February 23, 2017 Feb 23, 2017 Thursday, February 23 2017 February 23, 2017 11:14 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via WGNO

NEW ORLEANS - An autopsy is scheduled Friday on the body of a 23-year-old inmate who died in the New Orleans jail.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office says in a statement that inmate Colby Crawford's cellmate found him unresponsive at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The statement said medical and security staff "quickly responded" with emergency treatment until EMS arrived. Crawford was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m.

He was the fourth inmate to die in custody of OSPO since September 2015, when inmates were moved from the old Orleans Parish Prison facility to the new, $145 million Orleans Justice Center.

The OPSO says there were no physical signs of trauma or self-inflicted injury on Crawford. He had been jailed since May on multiple charges, including domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon and probation violation.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days