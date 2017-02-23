Inmate found dead in Orleans Parish jail

Image via WGNO

NEW ORLEANS - An autopsy is scheduled Friday on the body of a 23-year-old inmate who died in the New Orleans jail.



The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office says in a statement that inmate Colby Crawford's cellmate found him unresponsive at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The statement said medical and security staff "quickly responded" with emergency treatment until EMS arrived. Crawford was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m.



He was the fourth inmate to die in custody of OSPO since September 2015, when inmates were moved from the old Orleans Parish Prison facility to the new, $145 million Orleans Justice Center.



The OPSO says there were no physical signs of trauma or self-inflicted injury on Crawford. He had been jailed since May on multiple charges, including domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon and probation violation.









